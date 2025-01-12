Russia claims new villages in eastern Ukraine

A communal worker stands next to a damaged residential building following a drone attack in Kyiv on January 10, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. — AFP

Russia on Sunday claimed the capture of two villages in eastern Ukraine where its forces have been steadily advancing for months.

The defence ministry said the southern group of forces had captured the village of Yantarne in the eastern Donetsk region, around 10 kilometres southwest of Kurakhove, a key logistics hub that Moscow claimed to have seized last week.

On Saturday, Russia's army said it had also taken new territory northwest of Kurakhove.

The defence ministry said on Sunday that Russian troops had also captured the village of Kalinove in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The village is on the western bank of the Oskil River, which for a long time formed the front line between the two armies in the region.

But a Ukrainian official said on Thursday that Russian forces had managed to establish a bridgehead on the western bank after crossing the river.

Russia's army has spent months making attempts to cross the river, which also cuts through Kupiansk, a city recaptured by Ukraine in its 2022 counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian air force for its part said it had shot down 60 Russian drones overnight Saturday to Sunday.