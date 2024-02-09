Rescuers seek survivors as Philippine landslide death toll climbs

Search and rescue operations continue following a landslide in the village of Masara, Maco. — Reuters

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 6:32 PM

Rescue workers recovered more bodies on Friday, raising the death toll from a landslide that struck a southern Philippine province to 27, but hopes of finding more survivors remain after a child was saved earlier in the day.

The landslide happened on Tuesday night outside a gold mining site in the town of Maco in the province of Davao de Oro, burying homes, including three buses and a jeep that were supposed to ferry employees of the mining company.

Provincial authorities said the child who survived was in stable condition.

Maco's disaster agency revised the number of missing to 89 from 110, but it did not give an explanation, with the number of injured at 32.

Disaster officials previously reported that two buses, carrying 27 passengers were buried, but mining operator Apex Mining said in a statement on Friday that four vehicles were found buried in the landslide.

A communications officer at Apex said the company has no information yet on how many passengers the vehicles were carrying when the landslide occurred. Apex earlier said the buses have a 60-seating capacity, while the jeep can sit 36 passengers.

Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides.

