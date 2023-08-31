UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Remains of British climber who went missing in Swiss Alps found after 52 years

The climber was reported missing in July 1971 and his remains were found by two climbers last year

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Tourists pose for photograph with a Swiss flag on the Swiss Alps. — AFP file
Tourists pose for photograph with a Swiss flag on the Swiss Alps. — AFP file

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 9:49 PM

The remains of a climber discovered in the Swiss Alps last year have been identified as a British mountaineer who went missing 52 years ago, local police said on Thursday.

It is the latest in a series of discoveries of remains of long-missing climbers revealed as the Alp's glaciers melt and recede because of global warming.

The climber was reported missing in July 1971 but search teams at the time turned up nothing, said police in the canton of Valais, southwest Switzerland.

Then on August 22, 2022, two climbers found human remains on the Chessjengletscher glacier near Saas-Fee, an Alpine village in the Saas Valley.

It took a year to identify the person, as experts worked their way through the case files of missing climbers.

Finally, with the help of Interpol Manchester and the police in Scotland, a relative was found and a DNA sample allowed them to identify the British mountaineer, police said in a statement.

The climber was formally identified on August 30.

Increasing numbers of human remains, some of them of climbers missing for decades, have been discovered in recent years as glaciers in the Alps melt because of global warming.

In late July, the remains of a German climber who went missing in 1986 were discovered on another Swiss glacier.


More news from World
Mapping the future of ESG at COP28

world

Mapping the future of ESG at COP28

As the global race to achieve net-zero emissions intensifies, firms looking to form new alliances and partnerships must be able to outline their ESG strategy and, crucially, explain how they plan to execute it

world