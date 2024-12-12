Released US citizen named Travis Timmerman, say Syria new leaders

Syrian migrants wait to cross into Syria, after Syrian rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad, at Cilvegozu border gate in Hatay province, Turkey, December 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Syria's new leadership said it had freed an American citizen called Travis Timmerman Thursday, adding it was ready to cooperate with Washington to look for Americans disappeared under the ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

"The American... Travis Timmerman has been released and secured," said the new government's department of political affairs in a statement on Telegram. "We confirm our readiness to cooperate directly with the US administration to search for American citizens disappeared by the former Assad regime."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington was "working to bring home" US citizen Travis Timmerman, after Syria's new leadership said he had been "released".