Record heat seen in August across world for second year running

Other A350 operators are flying normally, according to FlightRadar24 data
The world saw record average temperatures in August for the second year running, according to preliminary data from the EU's climate monitor seen by AFP on Tuesday.
While the exact average temperature for August 2024 is not yet known, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has already established it will be above the then-record 16.82 degrees Celsius (62.28 Fahrenheit) measured in August last year.
Scientists warn that these unprecedented temperatures are in large part driven by man-made climate change, which is causing more frequent and intense extreme weather events.
Australia, Japan, several Chinese provinces and Norway's Svalbard Arctic archipelago all experienced their hottest August on record, according to various meteorological agencies.
It continues a near-unbroken 15-month streak where each month eclipsed its own temperature record for the time of year, according to the C3S.
Only July 2024 was measured by C3S to be slightly cooler than July 2023, though the US NOAA weather agency believes July 2024 to be the hottest month on record.
Either way, 2023 was the world's warmest year since weather data keeping began in the 19th century, according to the various climate monitors.
And at the beginning of August, C3S had already warned that it was "increasingly likely" 2024 would surpass it.
It said that July 2024 was 1.48 C (34.66 F) warmer than the estimated average temperatures for the month during the period 1850-1900, before the world started to rapidly burn fossil fuels — the biggest contributor to climate change.
Climate researchers dedicated to studying the weather in the period before the advent of meteorological instruments believe the current high temperatures to be unseen in at least 120,000 years.
ALSO READ:
Other A350 operators are flying normally, according to FlightRadar24 data
The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
There is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, said foreign minister David Lammy
Palestinian and UN officials said more than 80,000 children were vaccinated in central areas of Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign
Authorities were getting the traffic-clogged megalopolis of 11 million into shape before the 87-year-old's landing on Tuesday for the high-profile visit
Residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh are keeping all-night vigils, deploying guard dogs and letting off firecrackers in hopes of scaring off the predators
Harris's membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha provides her campaign a direct line to a network of 360,000 women across the country
Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight on Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later today on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon