Record first half passenger numbers for Heathrow

A member of the public waits in the arrivals hall at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, on December 5, 2023. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 6:13 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 6:14 PM

London Heathrow airport said on Wednesday it served a record 39.8 million people passengers in the first half of the year, with net profit soaring despite a dip in revenues.

Passenger numbers were up 7.3 per cent on the same period last year as Europe's busiest airport welcomed new airlines and benefited from demand having more than doubled in recent years, the facility said.

Heathrow, which ranks seventh in the world and is Britain's largest airport, added it had experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights.

The hub saw revenues decline 2.9 per cent compared to first half 2023, yet net profit in contrast rose 26 per cent year-on-year to 228 million pounds ($290 million).