Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata in critical condition: Report

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, is in critical condition in intensive care at a Mumbai hospital, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tata, 86, said on Monday he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.

A representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request for an update on his condition on Wednesday.

The sources, one of them close to the Tata family, and both with direct knowledge of his medical condition, did not give further details on the nature of his illness.

Tata has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, they said.

In a statement published on his social media profiles on Monday, Tata said he remained in good spirits and that there was no cause for concern.