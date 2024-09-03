Pressure piles on Israel's Netanyahu over Gaza

Palestinian children sit at the rubble of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday. — Reuters

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 1:19 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 1:20 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting international and domestic pressure after the killing in Gaza of six captives, with US President Joe Biden saying he is not doing enough to secure the release of hostages.

Britain said on Monday it would suspend some arms exports to Israel, citing a "clear risk" they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he was "deeply disheartened" by London's decision, while the premier said he sought forgiveness for failing to save the latest hostages killed.

"Hamas will pay a very heavy price for this," he said during a televised press conference as he rejected making any "concessions" in Gaza ceasefire talks.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said remaining hostages would return "inside coffins" if Israel maintains its military pressure on Gaza.

A statement said "new instructions" had been given to militants guarding the captives on what to do if Israeli troops approached.

In Washington, Biden met US negotiators working alongside Qatar and Egypt to try to secure a truce deal that would free the remaining hostages in Gaza in return for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Asked by reporters if he thought Netanyahu was doing enough to secure a deal for the release of hostages, Biden replied: "No."

Netanyahu said on Monday Israel must retain control of the key Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border — a significant sticking point in negotiations.

"Hamas has to make the concessions," said Netanyahu, whose critics have accused him of prolonging the war to stay in power.

Israelis were gripped by grief and fury after the military said on Sunday the bodies of six hostages, all captured alive during Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the war, were recovered from southern Gaza.

A strike announced by the Histadrut trade union seeking a hostage deal brought parts of Israel to a standstill on Monday, although some cities were largely unaffected.

"This is our last chance! Deal now!" protesters chanted as thousands marched on Monday through the streets of Tel Aviv.

"Our hearts are burning" and "Enough with this blood government" read signs held by demonstrators as they pushed for a deal to free the remaining 97 hostages, including 33 the military says are dead.

Outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem home, protester Karem Saar said "it's his responsibility to get his citizens out" of Gaza.

"Hamas are the ones that pulled the trigger but the fact that they're still there is on Netanyahu," she told AFP.

Of 251 hostages seized on October 7, just eight have been rescued alive by Israeli forces, although scores were released during a one-week truce in November — the only one so far.

With Gaza lying in ruins and the majority of the 2.4 million residents forced to flee, often taking refuge in cramped and unsanitary conditions, disease has spread.

After the first confirmed polio case in 25 years, a vaccination drive got underway on Sunday with localised "humanitarian pauses" to the fighting.

However, an AFP journalist reported troops blowing up homes in Gaza City and warplanes hitting a house to the east overnight into Tuesday.

The territory's civil defence agency said Israel carried out a deadly strike on a tent sheltering displaced people in southern Khan Younis, as well as bombarding central Gaza.

Around 160,000 children received a first polio vaccine dose on Sunday and Monday in central Gaza, the territory's health ministry said.