President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed by Korean President in official reception ceremony

President Sheikh Mohamed and President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during a dinner reception at the Blue House, Seoul. Photos: WAM

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:38 AM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:52 AM

Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, today welcomed President Sheikh Mohamed, who is on a two-day state visit to the Republic of Korea.

An official reception ceremony was held for President Sheikh Mohamed upon his arrival at the Office of the President in Seoul. The ceremony featured several displays by Korean aircraft, a 21-gun salute, and an honour guard formation.

The national anthems of both the UAE and Republic of Korea were played.

Changdeokgung Palace and Secret Garden

Groups of children performed an Emirati song, while others waved the flags of both countries.

President Sheikh Mohamed's visit was also marked by public celebration, with the streets of Seoul adorned with UAE flags and the city's landmarks illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag.

During the reception, the President also greeted Korean ministers and senior officials in the presence of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.