Prague can extradite Indian murder plot suspect to US

Election Commission suspends poll officials and orders a fresh vote at the polling station after the excited minor's video of himself voting goes viral
The Czech constitutional court on Wednesday said it had allowed the extradition of an Indian citizen suspected of involvement in an alleged plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States.
The US Justice Department last November charged Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta with plotting to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader on US soil.
It alleged an Indian government official was also involved in planning the plot to kill a US citizen of Indian origin.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Czech top court on Wednesday said it had rejected Gupta's appeal against verdicts passed by lower-instance courts approving his extradition.
The extradition has yet to be approved by the Czech justice minister.
Gupta was detained at Prague airport on June 30, 2023, under extradition orders issued by the US Justice Department.
The Justice Department said the man allegedly targeted in the killing "is a vocal critic of the Indian government and leads a US-based organisation that advocates for the secession of Punjab," a northern Indian state with a large population of Sikhs.
India's foreign ministry said earlier it had set up a "high-level" inquiry committee to look into the case.
ALSO READ:
Election Commission suspends poll officials and orders a fresh vote at the polling station after the excited minor's video of himself voting goes viral
The most recent fatal crash of a Bell 212 was in UAE in September last year
Raisi died in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border
The hospital's specialist medical team has performed five delicate surgeries during the past two days
The military launched a crackdown on the Rohingya minority there in 2017 which is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case
Currently, Nanning's emergency response teams have deployed a total of 625 personnel for flood prevention and control
Four Pakistani students were injured overnight on Friday when brawls erupted involving hundreds of students from different countries
He was shot while greeting supporters after a government meeting