E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Prague can extradite Indian murder plot suspect to US

Gupta was detained at Prague airport on June 30, 2023, under extradition orders issued by the US Justice Department

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 11:17 PM

The Czech constitutional court on Wednesday said it had allowed the extradition of an Indian citizen suspected of involvement in an alleged plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States.

The US Justice Department last November charged Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta with plotting to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader on US soil.


It alleged an Indian government official was also involved in planning the plot to kill a US citizen of Indian origin.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The Czech top court on Wednesday said it had rejected Gupta's appeal against verdicts passed by lower-instance courts approving his extradition.

The extradition has yet to be approved by the Czech justice minister.

Gupta was detained at Prague airport on June 30, 2023, under extradition orders issued by the US Justice Department.

The Justice Department said the man allegedly targeted in the killing "is a vocal critic of the Indian government and leads a US-based organisation that advocates for the secession of Punjab," a northern Indian state with a large population of Sikhs.

India's foreign ministry said earlier it had set up a "high-level" inquiry committee to look into the case.

ALSO READ:

More news from World