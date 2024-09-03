Polio vaccination targets surpassed for Gaza children, WHO says

There is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, said foreign minister David Lammy
The World Health Organisation said that it was ahead of its targets for polio vaccinations in Gaza on Tuesday, day three of a mass campaign, and had inoculated about a quarter of children under 10.
The campaign, which was hastened after the discovery of the first polio case in a Gazan baby last month, relies on daily eight-hour pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in specific areas of the besieged enclave.
Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian territories, told reporters that it had vaccinated more than 161,000 children under 10 in the central area in the first two days of its campaign, compared with a projection of around 150,000.
That amounts to about a quarter of the total population targeted in the campaign to stop the spread of the disease, which can cause paralysis and even death in young children.
"Up until now things are going well," he said. "These humanitarian pauses, up until now they work. We still have 10 days to go."
Health teams will move on to southern Gaza later this week, where they are aiming to reach some 340,000 children, he said, followed by northern Gaza.
He said that some children in southern Gaza were thought to be outside the agreed zone for the pauses and that negotiations continued in order to reach them.
The WHO says that at least 90 per cent of Gazan children need to be vaccinated in order for the campaign to work and to prevent the spread of polio both within Gaza and across borders.
Palestinian and UN officials said more than 80,000 children were vaccinated in central areas of Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign
Authorities were getting the traffic-clogged megalopolis of 11 million into shape before the 87-year-old's landing on Tuesday for the high-profile visit
Residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh are keeping all-night vigils, deploying guard dogs and letting off firecrackers in hopes of scaring off the predators
Harris's membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha provides her campaign a direct line to a network of 360,000 women across the country
Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight on Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later today on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon
The head of the Histadrut union called for the strike after the bodies of six hostages were recovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza
France has been without a permanent government since the July 7 legislative polls where the left formed the largest faction in a hung parliament