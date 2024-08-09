Plane crashes in Brazil with 62 people on board: Reports

Representational image. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 9:52 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 9:53 PM

A plane with 62 people on board crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil, on Friday, local TV station GloboNews reported.

The ATR-72 plane operated by airline Voepass Linhas Areas was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo, website G1 said, citing Voepass.

Sao Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo, and that it has sent seven crews to the region of the accident.