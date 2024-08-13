Philippines says deal with China on South China Sea outpost up for future review

A Filipino fisheman rows a boat during a trip near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in Masinloc, Zambales province, Philippines, on July 18, 2022. — Reuters file

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 3:48 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 3:49 PM

The Philippines said on Tuesday an arrangement with China to avoid confrontations during resupply missions to troops at a disputed shoal may be subject to future review, days after their latest flare-up elsewhere over the South China Sea.

The two countries reached a "provisional agreement" in July after repeated altercations near the Second Thomas Shoal, where China has been sharply criticised by western nations for aggression in blocking Philippine efforts to resupply troops aboard a navy ship it intentionally grounded 25 years ago.

China has repeatedly accused the Philippines of provocations and trespassing on what it calls its territory and has insisted its coast guard has conducted itself professionally.

The Philippines completed a resupply unimpeded on July 27, with the arrangement lauded by the United States, but the release of flares on Thursday by two Chinese planes in the path of a Philippine military aircraft over the Scarborough Shoal has reignited tension amid regional concerns of an escalation.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said the understanding with China, which applies only to the Second Thomas Shoal, did not compromise the Philippines' South China Sea position and could be re-evaluated if needed.

"The review will be there. When that will be is subject to further discussion," Lazaro told Reuters at the sidelines of a congressional hearing.

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday their military "took necessary measures" and accused the Philippines of "infringing on China's sovereignty".

The two countries have agreed not to disclose what the arrangement entailed without either side's consent, the Philippine national security adviser said last month.

It is not clear what conditions were agreed to and both sides gave different accounts of the July 27 operation, with the Philippines accusing China of "mischaracterising" it by saying it was conducted under its supervision.

Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo told lawmakers his country would honour the provisional understanding and expects China to do the same.

'Coercive, aggressive and deceptive' Thursday's aircraft incident over the Scarborough Shoal has demonstrated the fragility of diplomacy between the two countries, as US ally the Philippines refuses to yield to Beijing's expansive claims across the South China Sea. The Scarborough Shoal is prime fishing patch and one of Asia's most contested sites, located within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and close to shipping lanes that are vital to global trade. Sovereignty over the atoll has not been determined and China has occupied the area for more than a decade through a huge presence of coast guard and fishing boats that the Philippines says are mostly militia. The Philippine Navy on Tuesday accused China's air force of "coercive, aggressive and deceptive" actions, the latest rebuke by Manila, which accused Beijing of dangerous manoeuvres. China maintains its aircraft operated lawfully and professionally. The actions had no place in the international arena, which is governed by international law, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said. The Philippine Daily Inquirer has carried what it said was a video of the incident, which showed one of the jets flying alongside the Philippine aircraft before releasing flares. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

Trinidad said it was the first time Chinese aircraft had performed such a move close to a Philippine plane.