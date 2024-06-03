Philippines raises alert level for volcano after 'explosive eruption'

Photo: AFP file

The alert level for a Philippine volcano was raised Monday after an "explosive eruption" sent a plume of ash and steam five kilometres (three miles) into the sky, the volcanology agency said.

Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros erupted shortly before 7:00 pm (1100 GMT), prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due to the threat of falling ash.