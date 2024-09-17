Partial lunar eclipse to be seen on September 18 in 'most parts of Asia'

Photo: WAM

The world will witness a partial lunar eclipse tomorrow, September 18, which can be seen in Europe, most parts of Asia, Africa, North and South America, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, and the North and South Poles, according to the TASS news agency.

This eclipse is considered partial, because the Earth's shadow will cover only part of the moon's disk, and the total duration of the eclipse will be about 4.5 hours.

The phenomenon of lunar and solar eclipses occurs once every six months, with a period of two weeks between them.

During these phenomena, the sun, the earth, and the moon line up in a single line.