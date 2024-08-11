E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Paris Olympics: Climber arrested for trying to scale Eiffel Tower

Videos on social media showed the bare-chested climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Paris 2024 Olympics: Athletes run past the Eiffel Tower. Photo: Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: Athletes run past the Eiffel Tower. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 7:13 PM

A climber scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, before he was intercepted by police mid-way up, police said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"At 2.45 pm, an individual was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower. The police immediately intervened and arrested the individual," a police spokesman said.

Videos posted on social media showed the bare-chested climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes. In one, the grinning climber can be heard saying to bystanders "bloody warm, innit?" as he is escorted off the viewing platform by police.


The tower operator did not respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ:


More news from World