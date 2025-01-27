Paraguayan orchestra turning trash into tunes stage London show

Members of the Paraguayan Recycled Orchestra of Cateura take part in a rehearsal ahead of a performance for an audience inside Lancaster House in London on January 26, 2025. — AFP

Just two years ago, Lucas Cantero knew nothing about playing music.

On Sunday evening, the 16-year-old Paraguayan played his drum — made from discarded pallet wood, X-ray panels and copper rods — in the opulent setting of London's Lancaster House.

"I would never have imagined that music could come from bits of wood and old X-rays", admitted the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura member.

The young and highly unorthodox ensemble takes its name from the biggest landfill site in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion.

Comprised of local residents from disadvantaged backgrounds, they make their instruments from unwanted paint cans, plumbing pipes, oil drums, shoe brushes and an array of other waste.

A brush is seen in a double base as members of the Paraguayan Recycled Orchestra of Cateura perform for an audience inside Lancaster House in London on January 26, 2025. — AFP

They have forged everything from violins to trumpets.

Around 10 members from the 60-strong group were in London, where they dazzled 200 guests — diplomats, parliamentarians and business owners — in the 19th century mansion managed by Britain's Foreign Office, near Buckingham Palace.

Their repertoire ranges from Mozart to Coldplay, via the Beatles and Frank Sinatra.

The ensemble launched in 2007 and has now played in around 50 countries.

"In these 18 years we have managed to set up a music school and create an orchestra with these recycled instruments that has attracted the attention of the whole world," its director Favio Chavez, 49, told AFP.

"Not only because of how unusual the instruments are, but also because of the talent and skill that these young people and children have in transforming the rubbish into music."

Members of the Paraguayan Recycled Orchestra of Cateura pose for a photograph before they perform for an audience inside Lancaster House in London on January 26, 2025. — AFP

Chavez came up with the idea for the project nearly two decades ago when he arrived as a technician at the Cateura landfill site.

"I'm also a musician and I spontaneously started teaching music to the children" living around the landfill, he explained.

The idea was to attract the teenagers to music to try to prevent them from falling into violence.

"It's a dangerous area where many events can tip a person the wrong way," noted Cantero.

A harpist with the Paraguayan Recycled Orchestra of Cateura poses with his instrument, partly made with an oil drum, ahead of a performance for an audience inside Lancaster House in London on January 26, 2025. — AFP

Chavez recalled they began by making "simple" instruments to learn on, not thinking at that point that they would stage concerts.

A music school and orchestra eventually followed.

The school now teaches around 450 children who, like Cantero, hope to progress into the orchestra.