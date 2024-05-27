Papua New Guinea says more than 2,000 people buried in landslide

People digging at the site of a landslide at Mulitaka village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Enga Province. — Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 6:37 PM

More than 2,000 people are feared buried in a Papua New Guinea landslide that destroyed a remote highland village, the government said on Monday, as it pleaded for international help in the rescue effort.

The once-bustling hillside community in Enga province was almost wiped out when a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed early on Friday morning, smothering scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.

"The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country," Papua New Guinea's national disaster centre said in a letter to the United Nations obtained by AFP.

The main highway to the large Porgera gold mine was "completely blocked", it told the UN resident coordinator's office in the capital Port Moresby.

The landslip was continuing to "shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both the rescue teams and survivors alike", the letter said.

The scale of the catastrophe required "immediate and collaborative actions from all players", it added, including the army, and national and provincial responders.

The centre also called on the UN to inform Papua New Guinea's development partners "and other international friends" of the crisis.

People at the site of a landslide at Mulitaka village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea. — Photo: AFP

The UN is scheduled to hold an online emergency meeting with foreign governments early on Tuesday.

They will try to coordinate a relief effort that has been complicated by the remoteness of the site — which is situated in Papua New Guinea's rugged highlands — as well as the severed road link and ongoing tribal fighting nearby.

Locals and rescue teams have been using shovels and pieces of wood to find bodies under the landslide — a mix of car-sized boulders, uprooted trees and churned-up earth that is thought to be up to eight metres deep.

"Nobody escaped. We don't know who died because records are buried," Jacob Sowai, a schoolteacher from a neighbouring village, told AFP.

UN migration agency official Serhan Aktoprak told AFP that the danger was ongoing: "The landmass is still sliding, rocks are falling from the mountain."

Streams of water were flowing between the soil and debris, while cracks were appearing in land adjacent to the landslip, he added.

"This might trigger a further sliding," the UN official warned, posing a "serious risk" both to rescuers and people living in the area.

People gather at the site of a landslide in Maip Mulitaka in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. — Photo: AFP

Australia said on Monday that it would provide emergency relief supplies, such as shelters, hygiene kits and support for women and children.

China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences saying he was "deeply sorry" to learn of the disaster and offering assistance.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the World Health Organization have also offered support.

The Vatican said in a statement that Pope Francis, who is due to visit Papua New Guinea in September, "was deeply saddened to learn of the devastation... and he assures everyone affected by the disaster of his spiritual closeness".

Britain's King Charles III offered "heartfelt condolences" in a message expressing "great admiration for the extraordinary resilience of the peoples of Papua New Guinea and the Highlands".