Palestinian health ministry says 2 killed in Israeli West Bank raids

A vehicle of Palestinian security forces is seen, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on January 5, 2025. — Reuters file

The Palestinian ministry of health said Israeli forces killed two people on Tuesday in separate raids in the northern West Bank, while the military said it had targeted a "terrorist cell".

One Palestinian was killed in the town of Tammun, and another in the village of Talouza, the Ramallah-based ministry said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams had transported the body of an 18-year-old from Tammun who was killed "as a result of shelling", and that five other people were severely injured during the Israeli raid.

The body was taken to the Turkish Hospital in the nearby city of Tubas, where the director identified the deceased as Suleiman Qutaishat.

The Red Crescent said the other Palestinian was killed in an Israeli raid around the village of Talouza, near Nablus, and was 40 years old.

Residents in the area identified him as Jaafar Dababshe, who they said was shot dead by Israeli forces in front of his house.

The Israeli army when contacted did not offer details, but said on its Telegram channel: "An air force aircraft targeted an armed terrorist cell in the Tammun area" in the early hours of Tuesday. Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7, 2023 after Hamas' attack on Israel. Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 820 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry. Palestinian attacks on Israelis have also killed at least 28 people in the West Bank in the same period, according to Israeli official figures. On Monday, three Israelis were killed when gunmen opened fire on a bus and other vehicles in the West Bank, according to medics.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.