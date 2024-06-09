Pakistan's army says bomb blast kills seven soldiers

Seeing the crescent is possible from all countries of the Islamic world, with the moon from the Arab regions appearing relatively large after sunset on Friday, June 7
A bomb blast targeting a military truck killed seven soldiers on Sunday in northwestern Pakistan along the border with Afghanistan, the army said.
The incident took place in the Lakki Marwat district which is on the edge of a lawless tribal region divided on both sides of the border.
The improvised explosive device exploded near the military vehicle, killing seven soldiers including an officer, the army said in a statement.
"The perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice," it said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The tribal region has long been a safe haven for militants who operate on both sides of the border.
An umbrella group of Islamist and sectarian militant groups called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been waging a war against the state to try to overthrow the government.
Islamabad says the TTP leaders have taken refuge in neighbouring Afghanistan, where they run camps to train Islamist militants to launch attacks inside Pakistan.
Kabul has previously said rising violence in Pakistan is a domestic issue for Islamabad.
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have soured in recent months. Islamabad says Kabul is not doing enough to tackle militant groups targeting Pakistan.
