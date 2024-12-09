Pakistan: Leaders of six faiths explore religion’s role in fostering global peace

Rev Fr Prof Sarfraz Simon, diocesan director of Catholic Church; Dr Hafiz Waqas Khan, Riphah International University, Islamabad; Khalid Rahman, chairman, Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad; Justice Dr Qibla Ayaz, member, Shariat Appellate Bench, Supreme Court of Pakistan;and Dr Kalyan Singh Kalyan of GC University, Lahore.

In a rare and inspiring gathering, scholars and religious leaders representing six different faiths convened at an international seminar to discuss the transformative role of religion in fostering peace, harmony, and justice.

The seminar, titled “The Role of Religions in Fostering Peace, Harmony, and Justice” and organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, brought together voices from Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, and Judaism to explore how shared ethical values and consciously practised faith can bridge divides, counter misconceptions, and create a foundation for global unity. This unique event highlighted the potential of dialogue among followers of different faiths to address contemporary challenges and promote inclusive narratives rooted in mutual respect and understanding.

The session, chaired by Justice Dr Qibla Ayaz, member, Shariat Appellate Bench, Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) was addressed by Rev Fr Prof Sarfraz Simon, diocesan director of Catholic Church, Dr Neelima Shukla-Bhatt of Wellesley College, USA, Dr Kalyan Singh Kalyan of GC University, Lahore, Dr Samantha Ilangakoon of University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka, Dr Ophira Gamliel of University of Glasgow, and Dr Hafiz Waqas Khan of Riphah International University, Islamabad.

The speakers observed that the adaptability of religious teachings in diverse contexts demonstrates their potential to bridge gaps, transforming dialogue into tangible change and offering hope for a future rooted in shared ethical values.

Inclusiveness is inherent in all religions, said Dr Qibla Ayaz. However, the media’s attention to adverse incidents while overlooking positive contributions fuels religious nationalism. He suggested that religious advocates, policy influencers, and followers of religion must take collective responsibility to bridge gaps, promote unity, and use social media to amplify messages of inclusivity.

Highlighting Islam’s message of peace, justice, forgiveness, and respect for diversity, Dr Hafiz Waqas noted that the term “Islam” itself signifies peace. He emphasized Islam’s commitment to equality and the message of reconciliation and moral leadership in fostering harmony and justice, as outlined in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Reflecting on Christianity’s ethos of peace, Prof Simon underscored that true peace stems from “trust in God and harmonious relationships.” He stressed that freely chosen and consciously practiced faith is crucial in preventing religious violence and fostering a culture of peace. Dr Neelima underscored Hinduism’s inherent pluralism, rooted in the Rig Vedic principle of “welcoming noble ideas from all directions.” She highlighted ‘religious tolerance’ and ‘acceptance of diversity’ as key Vedic principles to global harmony. Quoting Sikh teachings on self-reflection and generosity, Dr Kalyan stressed the need to overcome misunderstandings and misconceptions about other religious teachings. Dr Ilangakoon shared the Buddhist ethical framework, which focuses on refraining from evil, doing good, and purifying the mind while emphasizing the belief in the egalitarian nature and potential for liberation in all humans. Highlighting the Jewish principle from Deuteronomy to “pursue justice,” Dr Gamliel highlighted shared heritage and interconnections between religious traditions over millennia.

Khalid Rahman, chairman, Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, accentuated the decisive role of human behaviour in shaping religion’s influence, emphasising that “religions are not inherently divisive; their impact depends on how they are practised and interpreted.” He highlighted how religion is often misused to incite violence and exclusion, overshadowing its core values of compassion and justice.