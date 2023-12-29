Pakistan confirms India asked to extradite Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Authorities launch judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip of 303 passengers
Pakistan on Friday confirmed that India has sought the extradition of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and a UN-proscribed terrorist, who is wanted by Indian probe agencies in several terror cases.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said the request for extraditing Pakistan-based Saeed, along with certain documents, was sent to Islamabad recently.
“We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan,” Bagchi told reporters in New Delhi.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dawn.com reported that when it reached out for comments on the issue, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan received a request from the Indian authorities seeking Saeed’s extradition in a “so-called money laundering case”.
She added that “it is pertinent to note that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India". New Delhi does not have an extradition pact with Islamabad. However, people familiar with the matter said extradition is possible even in the absence of such a framework pact.
ALSO READ:
Saeed, a hardline cleric, was arrested in July 2019 by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) following 23 first information reports registered against him and his close associates.
He was given a combined sentence of 33 years imprisonment in April 2022 by an anti-terrorism court in two cases of terror financing.
Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.
Authorities launch judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip of 303 passengers
Since November, more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees fleeing Bangladesh by boat have landed in Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh
Flags flew at half mast and the country observed a minute of silence at noon, with people stopping in streets amid heavy rain and snow
After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning
Bajrang Punia, the first Indian wrestler to win four world championship medals, announces to return Padma Shri