Newborn baby found alive in shopping bag in London

The female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues
A newborn baby girl is in hospital after being found wrapped in a towel in a shopping bag on a London street, British police said on Friday as the capital was experiencing sub-zero temperatures.
The baby was found by a person walking their dog in Newham, east London, just after 2100 GMT on Thursday, London's Metropolitan Police said. According to the national weather service, it was minus 3 degrees Celsius in London at that time.
"That person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital," Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in Newham, said in a statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff."
Police said they were concerned for the welfare of the baby's mother and appealed for her to get in touch.
ALSO READ:
The female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues
Most of those who died in the tragic incident were children
Prince Abdul Mateen,10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic in a ceremony that began on January 7
The British PM announces package worth $3.2 billion that will pay for long-range missiles, drones, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security
Several pre-booked weddings, other ceremonies rescheduled over prime minister's visit
90 content creators have also graduated as part of the ‘Social Media Professional Programme’
In a statement after the strikes, Saudi Arabia called for restraint and 'avoiding escalation'
The Taliban said last week that female police officers have been taking women into custody for wearing 'bad hijab'