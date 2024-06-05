Netanyahu says Israel 'prepared for very intense operation' on Lebanon border

Photo: AFP File

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 2:31 PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel was "prepared for a very intense operation" along the border with Lebanon, where Israeli troops have exchanged near-daily fire with Hezbollah.

Exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified over the past week, with repeated Israeli strikes deeper into Lebanese territory.

"We are prepared for a very intense operation in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north," Netanyahu said during a visit to the border area earlier on Wednesday.

The prime minister's far-right coalition partners National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have both called in recent days for urgent action to restore security to northern Israel.

"They burn us here, all Hezbollah strongholds should also burn and be destroyed. WAR!" Ben Gvir said on Tuesday in a Telegram post.