Net-zero pledges growing but integrity lacking: Study

Progress has been made, but we need much more from countries, companies and cities, says Catherine McKenna, chair of the UN high-level expert group on net-zero commitments. — AFP file

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 4:16 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 4:17 PM

While more countries, companies and cities are setting net-zero targets, many of their pledges to slash carbon emissions lack integrity, said a study published on Monday.

Net Zero Tracker, a research partnership between four organisations, annually reviews the climate pledges of more than 4,000 governments, states, cities, and major corporations.

Nearly 60 per cent of the approximately 2,000 listed companies under its watch have vowed to eliminate their carbon footprints, it said: 23 per cent up on its last assessment in 2023.

There was a "significant rise" in net-zero goals adopted by companies in Asia, it added.

In all, 148 countries have set net-zero goals, added.

Azerbaijan however — this year's host of the UN climate negotiations in November — was a "notable exception".

A growing number of state governments and cities had their own targets, 28 per cent and eight per cent more respectively compared to the previous year.

But "fewer than five per cent of entities across companies, states and regions, and cities" met the minimum required criteria, the report added.