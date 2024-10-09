Musk's X back online to some Brazil users after suspension lifted

'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, on July 30, 2023. — Reuters file

Social media giant X was available to some Brazilian users on Wednesday, one day after the country's Supreme Court cleared billionaire Elon Musk's platform to resume service for complying with court rulings.

Brazil's telecommunications regulator, Anatel, said on Wednesday that it has begun ordering internet providers to allow users to access X again. Some users were already accessing the platform, and topics such as "we're back" were trending on Wednesday in Latin America's biggest country.

Yet some Brazilians were still not able to access X, previously know as Twitter, and Anatel said the time it takes for the platform to be unlocked would depend on the procedures taken by each internet provider.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who had been locked in a months-long feud with Musk, gave X the green light to resume operations in Latin America's largest country Tuesday afternoon, ordering Anatel to allow X to come back online within 24 hours.

In the decision, Moraes said X had met all the necessary requirements to start operating again in the country, after the platform reversed course and started complying with court rulings Musk had previously vowed to resist. X had been suspended in Brazil, one of its largest and most-coveted markets, since late August after not complying with court orders related to hate speech moderation and failing to name a legal representative in the country, as required by law.

Brazil is X's sixth-biggest market globally and as of April had about 21.5 million users, according to data platform Statista.