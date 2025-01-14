'Mummy, what's happening?': Young families left traumatised by LA fires

Evacuees from the Eaton Fire dwell among heaps of clothes displayed on the ground at a donation center in Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California, on January 13, 2025. — AFP

As deadly flames swept closer and smoke poured into their Los Angeles home, Zahrah Mihm tried to calmly wake her two young children in the middle of the night.

"We gotta go baby. We're going on a fun adventure," she told 4-year-old Ethan in her gentlest voice, scooping up her 18-month-old baby and fleeing their house in Altadena.

The neighbourhood would soon be totally razed by the inferno. At least 17 died in this community alone, with more bodies being discovered.

The trauma has been severe for everyone, but is perhaps more acute among evacuated families with young children, many of whom are now desperately seeking diapers, milk formula and clothing.

And then there is the question of how to explain this colossal disaster to children who may sense their parents' panic, even if they do not fully grasp what is happening.

"When we woke up at four in the morning panicking, he was shaking, scared," recalled Mihm.

"I was like, 'Are you cold?' He's like, 'No, mummy, what's happening? Why is there fire?'"

The Mihms are sheltering at a friend's home after struggling to find a hotel.

Even now, Zahrah is trying to distract her son, describing their visit on Monday to a donation centre in search of clean bedding and diapers as "a super fun party" packed with people, food and toys.

As his mother — still wearing the slippers in which she'd fled — spoke to an AFP reporter, Ethan proudly displayed his new dinosaur pajamas and toy car.

"I'm trying to take this moment out of his mind, and just be like, 'It's all good. Our house got a little owie, we are gonna fix it. It's gonna be fine,'" she said, out of earshot of him.

The donation centre in nearby Arcadia — which sprung up organically from one resident's TikTok post asking for supplies, and has drawn hundreds of volunteers — received so many donations it is turning some away, but baby products remain among the most pressing needs.

"We desperately need diapers," said Kellie Krievs, a 38-year-old communications director who is volunteering at the makeshift operation in the parking lot of the Santa Anita racetrack.

"A lot of people, the first thing they ask for is diapers and baby formula," Krievs told AFP.

Beyond those products, mental health is an urgent concern.