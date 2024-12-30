Missing Indian student found dead in Scotland river

A 22-year-old woman of Indian origin, Santra Saju, who had been missing for over a week, was found dead in the Almond river near Newbridge in Edinburgh. The body was found on Friday (local time), a statement by Scotland Police said.

"Around 11.55am on Friday, December 27, 2024, police were made aware of a body found in the water near Newbridge," the statement said.

The statement said Saju's family was informed of her death. "Formal identification has still to take place, however, the family of Santra Saju, 22, has been informed," the statement read.

The police said the death was not suspicious. "The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

On December 23, the Scotland Police had said they were continuing their operations in search of Saju. According to the police, she went missing from the South Gayle Area of Edinburgh.