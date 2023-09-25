Mind Your Money: Gain financial freedom with the power of passive income

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 11:38 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 10:44 AM

Are you feeling trapped in the 9-9 grind? Do you sense the weight of financial stress bearing down on you, limiting your options and aspirations? If you're nodding in agreement, you're not alone. Many individuals find themselves caught in the cycle of a regular job, struggling to make ends meet or to achieve their financial goals. But here's the good news: You're just one step away from potentially transforming your life.

In this article, we will take you on a journey to ensure that you “Mind Your Money” through the experiences of an ordinary person, someone who, like you, yearned for financial freedom. We'll explore how passive income can be the key to unlocking mental freedom and reducing financial stress. The path to financial liberation is not about chasing money; it's about gaining the freedom to spend your time as you wish, with the people you choose, without the constant worry about finances. This transformation is achievable by creating multiple income streams and embracing the concept of passive income. Passive income is your financial ally that works tirelessly while you rest. It's the result of an upfront investment of time, effort, or capital, which then generates income with little ongoing input. Whether it's building a business, investing in dividend-yielding assets, or other ventures, passive income embodies the idea of putting in the work upfront to reap the rewards down the road.

The 9 to 5 grind & The fancy job fallacy

Many of us are familiar with the 9-5 workday, but in the modern world, it often feels more like a 9-9 situation. We wake up early, commute to work, spend the bulk of our day at the office, return home exhausted, and then often continue working from home. The cycle repeats, leaving little time for personal pursuits, family, or relaxation.

This 9-9 lifestyle can be stifling, both mentally and emotionally. It creates a sense of entrapment, as if there's a glass ceiling that keeps us from realising our full potential. It's not just about the long hours; it's about the feeling that we're stuck in a never-ending race, struggling to keep up with expenses, bills, and the constant demands of life.

Many people take pride in their "fancy" jobs, but let's be honest – a high-salaried position does not guarantee financial security or freedom. In fact, relying solely on a job can be a precarious situation. As the saying goes, "If you have income from just one job, you are just one paycheck away from being poor." Job security is not what it used to be, and economic uncertainties can disrupt even the most stable careers.

Breaking free from the grind

Now, picture a different scenario. Imagine breaking free from the day-to-day rat race you're currently living. Envision regaining control over your time, your finances, and your life's direction. It's a compelling vision, isn't it? The goal here isn't just about accumulating wealth; it's about gaining the freedom to use your time as you see fit, without constant financial worries. Achieving this level of freedom is possible through the creation of multiple income streams and passive income.

Warren Buffett once wisely said: "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." These words resonate deeply with the concept of passive income, a truly delightful way to earn money. Passive income, as we've discussed, is the money that flows into your pocket at regular intervals with minimal effort on your part. It's the art of making your money work harder for you than how hard you’ve worked to earn that same money, a financial philosophy that holds immense appeal. However, it's important to remember that while passive income offers numerous benefits, is simple but not at all easy.

Passive income is the key to unlocking this freedom. It's income that doesn't require you to actively work for every dollar you earn. Instead, it flows in consistently, allowing you to focus on what truly matters to you.

The two primary ways to create passive income

Once you have managed to become aware of your financial situation and followed my previous articles and have reduced your debt using debt avalanche or debt snowball strategy, budgeted your needs and wants using the 50:30:20 rule as a starting point, allocated your short term money in savings & long term money in investments after creating an emergency fund you can now look forward to actively creating multiple revenue streams to secure your future. Below are the two ways you can create passive income streams:

1. Creating equity: This involves starting your own business or venture. By building a business that generates income even when you're not directly involved in day-to-day operations, you can create a sustainable source of passive income. It's like planting a financial seed that grows over time.

2. Buying equity: Alternatively, you can buy income-generating assets such as equity stocks or real estate. These investments have the potential to generate regular income without requiring your constant attention. It's like putting your money to work for you.

The power of passive income is not about becoming a millionaire overnight; it's about gradually building a financial safety net that allows you to take control of your life.

The importance of passive income

But why is passive income so crucial in the realm of personal finance? Let's explore the top reasons why it should be a cornerstone of your financial strategy:

1. Improved financial stability: Financial stability is a fundamental goal on the path to wealth. Passive income adds a layer of security by providing a consistent income source, even during tough financial times. This stability empowers you to make sound financial decisions, unburdened by the need to constantly earn every penny.

2. Less reliance on a single paycheck: The stress of living paycheck to paycheck is a common struggle. Passive income breaks this cycle, reducing your dependence on your monthly paycheck. This liberation from financial constraints can significantly improve your quality of life.

3. Accelerated goal achievement: Passive income accelerates your journey toward financial goals. By creating income streams that work around the clock, you can achieve your objectives more swiftly, whether they involve paying off debt, saving for a home, or investing for retirement. Passive income significantly widens and improves the financial margin, making your financial life more comfortable and providing room for manoeuvring.

4. Freedom to pursue passions: The freedom that passive income provides is priceless. It liberates you from staying in a job you dislike solely for financial security. With passive income, you have the flexibility to pursue your passions, explore new career paths, or even take risks in your professional life.

5. Early retirement: Traditional retirement may seem distant, but passive income can bring it closer to reality. By building income streams that don't require your constant presence, you can potentially retire at a younger age, enjoying more years of financial freedom.

6. Reduced stress: A common thread running through the benefits of passive income is its ability to reduce financial stress. It bolsters your financial stability, increases your margin for error, and grants you the freedom to make financial decisions with confidence. Earning passive income can be exhilarating. The prospect of money flowing in, even when you're asleep or pursuing other interests, is undeniably exciting. This excitement can motivate you to continue improving your financial situation.

Undeniable, passive income promotes financial consistency. It encourages habits of saving, investing, and giving consistently. The reliability of passive income sources makes it easier to stay on track with your financial goals.

In conclusion, if you're feeling stuck in the 9-9 grind or trapped in a fancy job that doesn't fulfil your dreams, it's time to explore the world of side hustles and passive income. Remember, you're just one step away from reducing financial stress and gaining mental freedom.

Passive income is not just a concept; it's a financial strategy with tangible benefits. From enhancing stability and reducing stress to providing the freedom to pursue your dreams, passive income is a powerful tool for improving your financial situation. Remember, it's not about working harder; it's about working smarter, and passive income is your key to achieving just that. So, embrace the journey to passive income, and let it be your bridge to financial freedom and a more fulfilling life. It's not an overnight transformation, but with dedication and smart financial choices, you can break free from the daily grind and live life on your terms.

So, ask yourself, are you ready to take that step towards financial freedom and reclaim control over your time and money? The path is open, and the choice is yours.

Sandeep S. Jadwani - ACSI, CIB (Head of Investment Advisory, Habib Investment Limited – Regulated by DFSA) is qualified, experienced and an award-winning financial adviser. Been in the UAE for over 15 years and guiding UHWI & Corporates to efficiently and effectively manage their finances to achieve their financial goals. He believes financial fitness can ultimately lead to mental fitness and physical fitness.