Millions worth of narcotics found in Israel, three arrested

Several residential apartments and warehouses in the centre of the country were searched

By ANI

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 9:44 PM

Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 9:58 PM

Israeli police detectives found cocaine worth millions of shekels hidden in rice boxes and arrested three suspects and the investigation continues.

The cocaine was uncovered during what was described as a "proactive activity" against the trafficking of dangerous drugs that was carried out last Thursday.


During the activity, several residential apartments and warehouses in the centre of the country were searched.


In one residential building in Herzliya (located to the north of Tel Aviv), the police seized about 16 kg of a substance suspected to be a cocaine-type drug with an estimated value of over six million shekels.

