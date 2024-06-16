Millions worth of narcotics found in Israel, three arrested

All Muslims are expected to complete the Haj to the holy city of at least once in their lives if they have the means to do so
Israeli police detectives found cocaine worth millions of shekels hidden in rice boxes and arrested three suspects and the investigation continues.
The cocaine was uncovered during what was described as a "proactive activity" against the trafficking of dangerous drugs that was carried out last Thursday.
During the activity, several residential apartments and warehouses in the centre of the country were searched.
In one residential building in Herzliya (located to the north of Tel Aviv), the police seized about 16 kg of a substance suspected to be a cocaine-type drug with an estimated value of over six million shekels.
As of late on Monday, around 1.5 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad, most of them by air: The official Saudi Press Agency
It was originally copied by a monk in what is now Egypt around the fourth century AD, making it at least 1,600 years old
Disasters lead to class disruptions and learning loss; authorities use tech to try to build resilience
As the temperature crossed 40°C between May 18 and 25, women in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra received a flat $5 payment
Egypt and Qatar said they had received Hamas' response but did not disclose the contents
A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court issued the verdict, making him the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime
Setting off in August 2022, he has travelled 650,000km equivalent of going around the Earth over 15 times, while sitting on trains for more than 6,700 hours