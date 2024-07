Migrants refuse rescue as one dies on cross-Channel bid

Migrants wave to a smuggler's boat in an attempt to cross the English Channel, on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, northern France, on April 26, 2024. — AFP file

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 5:38 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 5:39 PM

A migrant on an overcrowded boat died on Sunday trying to cross the Channel from France to Britain but authorities said dozens on the crammed vessel refused to be rescued and carried on with the hazardous journey.

It was the seventh migrant death in the Channel since July 12 and the French maritime prefecture (PREMAR) said there was a "new phenomenon" of would-be migrants dying from the crushed conditions in boats rather than from drowning.

The authority said in a statement that 75 people were on the small boat that was first monitored off the port of Calais in the early hours of Sunday.

Vessels from the coast guard and the maritime gendarmerie were sent to inspect and some of the people on the boat shouted for help around dawn, the statement added.

Rescuers took off 35 people, including one apparently "lifeless" who was taken by helicopter to a hospital at Boulogne-sur-Mer, the prefecture said.

The migrant was declared dead at the hospital but the prefecture did not say whether it was a man or a woman.

Others on the boat refused to return to France.

The maritime authority said that "given the risks of falling overboard or injury incurred by people in the event of forced intervention, the choice was made to let them continue their journey."

The statement said there was a "new phenomenon of people dying at sea not by drowning but by illness or in a crush".

Four men died on an overcrowded boat trying to reach Britain on July 12, an Eritrean woman on July 17 and another man two days later.

French officials said there were 86 people on the small boat involved in the July 19 incident and five had fallen into the sea, including the man who died.

Twelve migrant deaths were recorded in the Channel in 2023 but the toll has already reached 23 deaths for 2024, according to the maritime authority. Flore Judet of the Auberge des Migrants charity blamed the policies of the governments involved, saying there was no "safe passage" possible for would-be asylum seekers and "repression" was used along the French coast. Claire Millot of the Salam NGO said there was a "scary" number of people now packed on the migrant boats. "The solution is not to destroy the boats. There are just more and more people on the boats that remain," she said. "The solution is to give (them) the opportunity to stay and to work." Millot said the migrants were "needed". After the Labour party's victory in the British general election in July, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron pledged to strengthen "cooperation" in handling the surge in undocumented migrant numbers. Starmer has cancelled a plan by the outgoing Conservative government to send irregular migrants to a holding camp in Rwanda.

He has vowed to step up a law enforcement campaign against the gangs that organise crossings and to speed up the handling of migrants that do arrive.