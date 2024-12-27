Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport

This image grab from UGC footage posted on social media on December 26, 2024 reportedly show smoke billowing near the control tower at Sanaa international airport after it was hit by an Israeli strike. AFP file

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Friday said they fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, a day after Israeli raids pounded Sanaa's international airport and other targets in rebel areas.

A Houthi statement said they also launched drones at Tel Aviv and a ship in the Arabian Sea, stating that Israeli "aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people".

