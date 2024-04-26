Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: Police

The Centre for Food Safety, Hong Kong has published the list of banned Indian spice variants on its website
An attacker stabbed an 18-year-old woman near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Friday, police and paramedics said, adding that she was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The attacker was killed, the police and Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said, without providing details.
The police said there was one stab wound, and that the attacker was "neutralised".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
They added that police were investigating the stabbing in the city of Ramla, southeast of Tel Aviv, and did not identify the attacker.
An AFP photographer at the scene saw a body bag containing what was presented as the attacker's body, and a large number of police officers.
A spokesperson for Magen David Adom said the medical service was alerted to the attack in Harduf Street at around 4.20pm (5.20pm UAE time).
Medics treated the "18-year-old conscious female in serious condition with a stab wound to her upper body" and took her to the nearby Shamir Medical Center, the spokesperson said.
ALSO READ:
The Centre for Food Safety, Hong Kong has published the list of banned Indian spice variants on its website
Regulations lag pace of climate change. Air pollution kills 860,000 people each year
The two Muslim neighbours were involved in unprecedented tit-for-tat military strikes this year
Attacks online include insults, sexist and sexual comments, and physical threats, including death threats to journalists and their families
AI tools imitating human intelligence are widely used in newsrooms around the world to transcribe sound files, summarise texts and translate
Of these, 90 families, or 468 people, returned over the Torkham crossing, according to the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation
It allows American spy agencies to surveil foreigners abroad using data drawn from US digital infrastructure such as internet service providers
The incident happened shortly after jury selection for the hush-money trial was completed