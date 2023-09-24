Watch: Libyans cheer for rescue dog 'Ivar' who saved dozens after devastating floods

Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
On September 11, two dams collapsed and flooded Libya, with its eastern city Derna taking the worst hit.
The death toll has varied, with government officials and aid agencies giving tallies ranging from about 4,000 to 11,000 dead.
Amid Libya's search for the missing, rescue dogs have played a huge role.
One of these four legged heroes is 'Ivar', a Libyan dog who helped find dozens after the devastating floods.
Libyans were seen cheering for the dog as it barked in joy from inside of a car. Watch the heartwarming clip here:
Ivar's valiant acts have earned him the rank of corporal in the Benghazi emergency services.
Watch the moment Ivar locates a family underground.
Officials warned that a disease outbreak in Libya's northeast, where floods have killed thousands, could create “a second devastating crisis” as adults and children fell ill from contaminated water.
In a statement, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya said it was particularly concerned about water contamination and the lack of sanitation after two dams collapsed during Mediterranean storm Daniel.
With inputs from AP
