'Very challenging': Israel faces Hezbollah in tricky terrain

In this image taken from a video released by the Israeli Defence Forces on November 15, 2023, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, points to a cache weapons the IDF found in an MRI centre at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City. — AP File

As Israel undertakes its fourth ground offensive in southern Lebanon in 50 years, its troops again face rocky terrain mined with explosives and full of hiding places that previous generations of soldiers have battled over.

After pounding Gaza for nearly a year, Israeli forces began "targeted" ground raids on September 30 intended to push back Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon who have been bombarding northern Israel over the last year.

The decision has sparked a debate about the wisdom of opening up a second front and presents Israeli soldiers with a different challenge to the flat, densely packed urban environment of Gaza.

Jonathan Conricus, who fought in Lebanon and served as an Israeli liaison officer to United Nations peacekeepers from 2009-2013, said the terrain was "vastly different" and forms a combat zone that is "many times larger".

"The topography is very challenging for an invading force and convenient for an enemy like Hezbollah," said Conricus, a former military spokesman who now works for the conservative Foundation for Defence of Democracies in Washington .

"The terrain also allows multiple ways for a defending enemy to use anti-tank missiles and IEDs against a conventional army," he added, referring to improvised explosive devices.

Miri Eisen, who served as an Israeli intelligence officer in Lebanon, remembers the steep hills and ravines she encountered during Israel's 1978 invasion.

"As soon as you cross the border, you go down drastically and up drastically," Eisen, who now works at the Institute for Counter Terrorism at Israel's Reichman University, told AFP.

"There are boulders that can be used as hiding places and there are areas that you can't just drive through with vehicles. It is also hard to walk through," she recalled.

Analysts believe Hezbollah constructed an intricate network of underground tunnels cut deep into the hills, with openings hidden inside homes among other locations.

Israel's multiple wars in Lebanon have always had the same objective — dealing with a security threat on its northern border — but have produced highly contested results.

After "Operation Litani" against the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) in 1978, Israeli troops invaded four years later for the wider-ranging "Peace for Galilee" operation, again targeting the PLO.

That invasion saw Israel briefly lay siege to Beirut, and left about 20,000 people killed by the end of the same year. Israeli troops ended up occupying the south of the country for 18 years.

During this period, the Hezbollah group emerged under the supervision of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

After Israel's withdrawal, a series of violent incidents involving Hezbollah followed, culminating in another ground offensive and war in 2006.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in an air strike on September 27, proclaimed a "divine victory" in that 2006 war which was widely seen as a failure for Israel at a cost of 160 lives, mostly soldiers.

The 33-day war also killed 1,200 mostly civilian Lebanese people.

In his final speech days before his killing, Nasrallah warned his arch-enemy about the dangers of trying to create a buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

"This security belt will turn into a quagmire, a trap, an ambush, an abyss, and hell for your army if you want to come to our land," he warned on September 19.

So far, after nearly two weeks of combat, 14 Israeli soldiers have died, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.