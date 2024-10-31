US urges Israel to protect civilian lives, cultural sites in Lebanon

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek in the Bekaa valley on October 30, 2024. — AFP

The United States on Wednesday urged Israel to protect civilian lives and cultural sites in Lebanon after Israel began heavy airstrikes on the historic city of Baalbek and surrounding villages in the eastern Bekaa region.

While the US supports Israel's right to pursue legitimate Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said it was critical its operations do not threaten civilians, especially in densely populated areas such as Baalbek.

Following an Israeli evacuation order, Israel's army launched heavy airstrikes on Wednesday on the eastern city of Baalbek, famed for its Roman temples, and nearby villages, security sources told Reuters. Tens of thousands of Lebanese, including many who had sought shelter in the city from other areas, fled after the warning was issued.

"We have made clear that the campaign they are conducting in Lebanon should not, cannot, must not look like the campaign that they have conducted in Gaza. We do not want to see that type of widespread damage," Miller said when asked about Baalbek at a regular news briefing.

Miller said the US has ongoing conversations with Israel in pursuit of a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon, believing any civilian deaths are too many. Washington will engage with the Israelis privately about the path forward, he said. The Israeli military has made significant progress in striking and dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure along the border, Miller said. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in parallel with the war in Gaza and has dramatically escalated over the last five weeks. Reuters reported on Wednesday that US mediators are working on a proposal to halt hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, starting with a 60-day ceasefire, according to two sources.

Miller declined to comment on the reporting.