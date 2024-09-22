US urges citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial options are available

A spokesperson for Brussels Airlines said it would need to cancel 80% of its 203 flights scheduled for the day
The US State Department on Saturday urged Americans in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial options remain available, as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah flares.
"Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available," the State Department said in an updated advisory.
"At this time, commercial flights are available, but at reduced capacity. If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable," it added.
In late July, the United States raised its travel advisory for Lebanon to its highest "do not travel" classification, after a strike on southern Beirut killed a top Hezbollah commander.
Israel on Friday struck southern Beirut again, saying this time it had killed the head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force and several other commanders.
The Lebanese health ministry said 37 people were killed in the strike, which followed sabotage attacks earlier in the week on pagers and two-way radios used by Hezbollah, which killed dozens and wounded thousands.
Hezbollah has blamed Israel, which has not commented.
Hezbollah fighters have traded cross-border fire with Israel for nearly a year in stated support of Palestinian ally Hamas, whose October 7 attack on Israel triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.
But the exchanges have escalated in recent weeks, as Israel turns its attention to its northern border after significantly weakening Hamas.
The US State Department reiterated on Saturday that Americans should "immediately" leave southern Lebanon, as well as areas near the Syrian border and refugee settlements.
A spokesperson for Brussels Airlines said it would need to cancel 80% of its 203 flights scheduled for the day
BFM TV reported that Barnier has proposed conservative Senator Bruno Retailleau as interior minister
The death toll from the storm which struck central and eastern Europe last week rose to 24 and some areas are still under threat from rising waters
Muslim backing of Democrats has fallen sharply since Israel's nearly year-long action in Gaza
Over half of Chinese men now say they would agree to become a stay-at-home dad, a 2019 survey cited by state media suggested — up from just 17 per cent in 2007
The firms along with several researchers and industry bodies signed an open letter claiming that Europe was already becoming less competitive and risked falling further behind in the age of AI
Since the release of ChatGPT in 2022, the use of AI has spread rapidly, raising concerns about fuelling misinformation, fake news and infringement of copyrighted material