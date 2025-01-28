US supports Israel's push to cut contact with UN Palestinian relief agency

Photo: AFP file

The United States supports Israel's move to cut all contact with the UN's Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, a US envoy to the UN told a Security Council meeting Tuesday.

Israel had told the meeting that within 48 hours it would cut all contact with UNRWA, ban Israeli officials dealing with the agency, and require the closure of the organisation's offices in areas under Israeli control.

In backing Israel's move, Washington also raised accusations that hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel were kept in UNRWA facilities, and called for an investigation.

"The United States supports the implementation of this decision," said Dorothy Shea, a United States representative to the UN who suggested UNRWA officials were "exaggerating the effects of the laws".

On Israeli claims that Hamas used UNRWA sites, which in Gaza include schools, clinics and depots, to hold hostages, Shea said "it is vital for a full and independent investigation to assess these very serious allegations".

"Unfortunately, this follows a pattern of serious allegations on the misuse of UN facilities — particularly UNRWA facilities — by Hamas terrorists," she said.

Israel claims that a dozen UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023 attack, and insists that other organisations can pick up the slack to provide essential services, aid and reconstruction — something the UN disputes.