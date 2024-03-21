US calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza in draft UN resolution: Blinken

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US has submitted a draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza, according to an AFP alert quoting the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken is currently in the Middle East to bolster efforts for a truce in the war in Gaza, as Israeli forces pushed on with a raid on the territory's largest hospital.
The top US diplomat touched down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, kicking off his tour with a series of meetings. He has warned that Gaza's "entire population" is suffering "severe levels of acute food insecurity".
Blinken also spoke with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone call on Wednesday, emphasising the importance of "close coordination to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza and promote the protection of civilians", according to a statement on the US Department of State website.
He thanked Sheikh Abdullah for the UAE's humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.
