UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UNRWA says Israel will no longer approve its food convoys to northern Gaza

Refugee agency head Philippe Lazzarini calls the move intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man-made famine

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini. — AFP file
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini. — AFP file

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 8:51 PM

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Sunday Israel had informed the UN that it will no longer approve the agency's food convoys to the north of Gaza.

"This is outrageous and makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man-made famine. These restrictions must be lifted," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X.

UNRWA, which provides aid and services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and across the region, has been in crisis since Israel accused a dozen of its staff of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attacks against Israel.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The allegations prompted UNRWA's biggest donor, the United States, and some others to pause funding, putting the agency's future in doubt. However, other countries including Canada, Australia and Sweden have since restored funding.

UNRWA and Egypt said last week that Lazzarini, who was on a visit to Cairo, was denied entry to Gaza by Israeli authorities.

"By preventing UNRWA to fulfil its mandate in Gaza, the clock will tick faster towards famine & many more will die of hunger, dehydration + lack of shelter," Lazzarini added.

ALSO READ:


More news from World