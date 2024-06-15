UNRWA rejects Israel's 'unrealistic' Google ads campaign

Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:02 AM

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has dismissed as "unrealistic" the claims made against it in Israeli advertisements appearing on Google.

UNRWA spokesman Jonathan Fowler said Thursday that allegations of infiltration of the UN agency are unfounded.

Fowler added that they conducted repeated investigations and took corrective action when allegations of neutrality violations arose, both during and before the war in Gaza.