UN sends emergency food aid for one million Lebanese

The Northern Lights project plans to take CO2 emissions captured at factory smokestacks in Europe and inject them into geological reservoirs under the seabed
The World Food Programme on Sunday said it had launched an emergency operation to provide meals for one million people affected by the escalating conflict in Lebanon.
"A further acceleration of the conflict this weekend underscored the need for an immediate humanitarian response," the Rome-based agency said in a statement, announcing that it was distributing ready-to-eat food rations, bread, hot meals and food parcels to shelters across the country.
Israel on Sunday said that it was carrying out new air strikes on dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, two days after killing the Iran-backed group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in bombing raids outside Beirut.
His killing marked a sharp escalation in nearly a year of tit-for-tat cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah since the latter's Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
The bombing in Lebanon is "compounding the fragility of a population burdened by accumulated crises", the WFP said.
"In just a few days, WFP assistance has reached thousands of newly displaced people," the programme's country director for Lebanon, Matthew Hollingworth, said in the statement.
"As the crisis deepens, we are preparing to assist up to one million people through a mix of cash and food support," he added, calling on the international community to mobilise $105 million to fund the operation through to the end of the year.
"Lebanon is at a breaking point and cannot endure another war," said WFP regional director Corinne Fleischer.
The Northern Lights project plans to take CO2 emissions captured at factory smokestacks in Europe and inject them into geological reservoirs under the seabed
Pontiff says an increase in foreign aid could help stem the flow of refugees and migrants seeking to enter Europe
The Norwegian-Indian man, Rinson Jose, is founder of a Bulgarian company that was reportedly part of the pager supply chain
The Israeli military said fighter jets eliminated Mohammed Srur the commander of Hezbollah's air unit in Beirut
The Indian Army soldier was stationed in the Golan Heights under a UN peacekeeping mission
Trump's plans to bring back huge tariffs on foreign imports will hurt middle class Americans in their wallets, says Democratic presidential candidate
I'm a gun owner. If someone breaks in my house they're getting shot, says Democratic presidential candidate
It was the biggest mover in the Global Innovation Index's top 10, up four places to sixth, leapfrogging Finland, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark