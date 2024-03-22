UN Security Council rejects 'immediate ceasefire' draft resolution in Gaza

The US Senate Majority Leader called for new elections in Israel and said Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace
United Nations Security Council rejected a draft resolution on "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza. The resolution was proposed by the United States; while there were 11 votes in favour of the resolution, it was vetoed by Russia and China.
Washington had submitted the resolution for a vote on Friday stating the necessity of an "immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal", after repeatedly using its veto power to block earlier ceasefire resolutions.
Shortly after Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv, following talks in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, he began talks with Netanyahu. Pressure on the Israeli leader from Washington and other allies has intensified over Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza.
Israel said on Friday it was continuing military operations for a fifth day in and around Al Shifa hospital, the largest medical facility in a besieged territory where most hospitals are no longer functioning, according to the United Nations.
The United States, which provides Israel with billions of dollars in military assistance, has become increasingly vocal about the impact of the nearly six-month war on civilians in Gaza.
Israel has vowed to send troops into Gaza's southernmost point, Rafah, against Hamas militants there.
With most of Gaza's population sheltering in the area along the Egyptian border, the prospect has provoked widespread international alarm.
