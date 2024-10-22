Tue, Oct 22, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 19, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UN rights chief says 'appalled' by deadly Israeli strike near Beirut hospital

'The fundamental principles of international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians must be respected,' the UN rights chief said

Published: Tue 22 Oct 2024, 8:04 PM

Updated: Tue 22 Oct 2024, 8:04 PM

  • By
  • AFP

Top Stories

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

The UN rights chief said Tuesday he was "appalled" by a deadly Israeli strike nearly a south Beirut hospital Monday, demanding a "prompt and thorough investigation".

"I am appalled by the Israeli strike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut's densely populated Jnah neighbourhood that reportedly killed at least 18 people, including four children, and wounded 60 others," Volker Turk said in a statement.


"The fundamental principles of international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians must be respected."

ALSO READ:




Next Story