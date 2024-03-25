UN passes resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 6:51 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 6:56 PM

The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday demanded a ceasefire in Gaza, with the United States, Israel's ally which has vetoed previous bids, abstaining.

The resolution, which demands an "immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads to a "lasting" truce, went through, with all other 14 Security Council members voting yes.