UN Human Rights Council adopts five resolutions, including text calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinians flee the area after Israeli bombardment in central Gaza City on March 18. Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 10:14 PM

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday adopted five resolutions, including a text in which it demanded that Israel immediately lift its blockade on the Gaza Strip and all other forms of collective punishment, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Council called upon all states to take immediate action to prevent the continued forcible transfer of Palestinians within or from Gaza, and to cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel.

The five resolutions concerned the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, realising the rights of the child and inclusive social protection, the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, and Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Concerning the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice, the Council adopted by a vote of 28 in favour, 6 against and 13 abstentions (as orally revised) a resolution in which it demanded that Israel, the occupying power, end its occupation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.

The Council also demanded that Israel immediately lift its blockade on the Gaza Strip and all other forms of collective punishment, and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Council called upon all States to take immediate action to prevent the continued forcible transfer of Palestinians within or from Gaza. It called upon all States to cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel and requested the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel to report on both the direct and indirect transfer or sale of arms, munitions, parts, components and dual use items to Israel, the occupying power, and to present its report to the Council at its fifty-ninth session.

On the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, the Council adopted by a vote of 42 in favour, 2 against and 3 abstentions, a resolution in which it called upon Israel, the occupying power, to immediately end its occupation of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and to reverse and redress any impediments to the political independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Palestine, and reaffirmed its support for the solution of two States, Palestine and Israel, living side by side in peace and security.

The Council urged all States to adopt measures as required to promote the realisation of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people and decided to remain seized of the matter.

ALSO READ: