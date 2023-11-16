UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE strongly condemns Israeli bombing near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza

The Emirates affirms its categorical rejection of targeting hospitals, civilian organisations and facilities in the Strip

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
This handout satellite picture released by Maxar Technologies on November 12, 2023, shows the damage around the Jordanian field Hospital in Gaza City's western Tal al-Hawa district. Photo: AFP
This handout satellite picture released by Maxar Technologies on November 12, 2023, shows the damage around the Jordanian field Hospital in Gaza City's western Tal al-Hawa district. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 7:12 AM

Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 7:56 AM

The UAE has strongly condemned and expressed its strong denunciation of the Israeli bombing of the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital, and the inhumane attacks launched by Israel on hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The UAE affirmed its categorical rejection of targeting hospitals, civilian organisations and facilities in the Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and provide full protection of organizations and civilian facilities, and ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the Palestinians.

The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing the region from being drawn into new levels of violence, tension and instability.

ALSO READ:


More news from World