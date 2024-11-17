UAE sends over 605 tonnes of urgent aid to Gaza via Egypt's Rafah border crossing

Photo: WAM

Four UAE convoys carrying more than 605 tonnes of various humanitarian aid supplies have entered the Gaza Strip this week via Egypt's Rafah border crossing.

The convoys consisted of 47 trucks loaded with food supplies, medical items, children's nutritional supplements, as well as clothing, shelter materials, and other essential necessities.

To alleviate the hardships of Palestinians, particularly the most vulnerable groups, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts by providing essential supplies to ease their suffering.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These efforts align with the UAE's ongoing humanitarian mission to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current challenging circumstances, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.