UAE, other nations rush aid as Lebanon conflict worsens

Below are some of the countries that have pledged or provided humanitarian aid to Lebanon as the Israel-Hezbollah conflict worsened in the last few days.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed pledged to provide Lebanon with an urgent relief aid package worth $100 million on Monday, the state news agency reported. The initiative was part of the country's continuing efforts to support Lebanon through its current challenges, "underscoring the nation's unwavering commitment to assisting the Lebanese people". it said.
The European Union announced 10 million euros in humanitarian aid on Sunday to help people in Lebanon affected by the escalating hostilities. The funding is intended to help provide protection, food assistance, shelter and healthcare, the European Commission said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia has announced aid for the Lebanese population including medical assistance, state news agency SPA reported. "The Kingdom has reiterated its commitment to standing by the Lebanese people as they face the challenges arising from the current circumstances, stressing the importance of addressing the humanitarian repercussions," SPA added.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said on Sunday he had ordered the immediate dispatch of emergency medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon. During a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Sisi reiterated Egypt's continued support for Lebanon on all levels.
The Jordanian armed forces sent a cargo plane on Sunday carrying humanitarian aid for the Lebanese army to assist in addressing the difficult conditions the country is experiencing.
Canada is contributing $10 million in humanitarian assistance for civilians in Lebanon, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said in a statement on Saturday.
Visiting Lebanon on Sunday to oversee a delivery of humanitarian aid, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said it contained 12 tonnes of medical equipment to be used to treat 1,000 seriously injured people. "We will always stand by the civilians," Barrot added.
A Turkish aircraft arrived in Lebanon last Wednesday carrying medical aid and supplies to support the Lebanese health sector, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
