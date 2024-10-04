UAE leads Arab move at UN to tackle Lebanon crisis, urgent need for humanitarian response

Photo: Wam

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:25 AM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:27 AM

An Arab diplomatic delegation — headed by the UAE's representative — met with senior UN officials to discuss the Lebanon crisis and the rising military conflict on the ground. It primarily stressed the need for urgent humanitarian response.

Jamal Al Musharakh, the permanent representative of the UAE to the UN office, held talks with Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, focusing on immediate action as scores of civilians flee Beirut amid the military escalation. They also discussed the influx of refugees as the conflict raged.

Earlier this week, Israel started "ground raids" in parts of southern Lebanon, after days of heavy bombardment of areas where Hezbollah holds sway.

The bombing has killed more than 1,000 people, according to Lebanon's health ministry, and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. Scores have spent nights on streets.

Amid the tensions, the Arab group met with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, stressing the need to quickly respond to the needs of the Lebanese people and ramp up humanitarian aid and medical supplies.

Al Mashrakh and other Arab ambassadors also spoke with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, pressing on the need to protect civilians during such a difficult time.